LOS ANGELES Oct 16 Los Angeles schools
superintendent John Deasy, who became a controversial figure
over problems with the district's $1.3 billion iPad rollout and
other issues, resigned on Thursday, officials said.
A joint statement from Deasy and the school board gave no
reason for the move, and said Deasy would continue working for
the district in some capacity through the end of the year to
help in the leadership transition.
Deasy, who has been in charge of the nation's second largest
school district since 2011, will be replaced on an interim basis
by former Los Angeles schools superintendent Ramon Cortines, the
school board said separately.
"We thank Dr. Deasy for over three years of devoted service
to the district and its students," the joint statement from
Deasy and the school board said.
Deasy, 53, had heralded a $1.3 billion program to distribute
iPads to the district's 650,000 students as a civil rights
initiative to provide low-income students with a 21st-century
tool common in middle-class households.
But the project, the largest of its kind in U.S. public
education, encountered problems, including students bypassing
security measures to access prohibited content. Critics also
complained about the process used to select Apple Inc
to provide iPads and publisher Pearson Plc for its
built-in curriculum.
Deasy suspended the contract with Apple Inc in August and
announced that other firms would be invited to potentially step
in to provide devices.
The statement said a school district investigation into the
iPad program continues, but the board does not believe Deasy
"engaged in any ethical violations or unlawful acts" related to
the initiative.
Deasy has also come under criticism over a new student
records system that crashed this fall.
