By Megan Davies
| NEW YORK, July 21
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. charter schools are
defaulting on bonds at a rate of 3.3 percent, a level higher
than that recorded three years ago but still not one which
should concern investors, according to the co-publisher of a
report made available on Tuesday.
Charter schools, held in a number of municipal bond funds,
are public schools that operate independently and are an
alternative to schools run by local school districts. They are
publicly funded but use private-sector lenders to fund
buildings.
Of the $10.4 billion issued by charter schools, $346.9
million, or 3.3 percent, has defaulted, according to the report
by community financing organization the Local Initiatives
Support Corporation (LISC) and Charter School Advisors. That
compares to 2.7 percent recorded in a 2012 LISC report by the
same author, CSA managing director Wendy Berry.
"I don't think it should be concerning to investors if
they're looking at schools in the right way," said Reena
Abraham, LISC's vice president of education programs.
"There is tons of growth in this sector. I think they should
be asking the same questions that we have been asking around
academic performance. A good school will not fail you."
The data also showed an uptick in the default rate on the
basis of the number of schools issuing bonds - with 5 percent of
the 818 schools defaulting according to the 2015 report versus
3.8 percent of 583 recorded in 2012.
The schools defaulted mainly because the authorizer of the
school did not renew their charter due to sub-par academic
performance, the report said.
Michigan's default rate of 12 percent was the highest
amongst all states. Michigan was particularly active in issuing
charter school bonds in the early years of charter school bond
issuance - which began in 1998 - according to the report,
when underwriting criteria had not evolved, it said.
The high default rate is also due to the state having mostly
small, stand-alone schools that were less able to weather
Michigan's economic downturn and the associated effects of
reduced education funding, the report said.
The study also said that some state programs were improving
charter schools' access to the bond market with state officials
in Colorado, Utah and Texas developing programs to allow charter
operators to get enhanced credit ratings.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay)