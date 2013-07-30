(Corrects spelling of college to Centre throughout)
By Tim Ghianni
July 30 Centre College, a tiny school in
Kentucky that has hosted vice presidential election debates,
announced on Tuesday a $250 million donation from a computer
company founder's family foundation, which the college said was
the largest ever to a liberal arts institution.
The gift from the A. Eugene Brockman Charitable Trust, named
after the founder of Universal Computer Systems Inc, will fund
40 new Brockman Scholarships annually beginning next year, said
the school, which expects an enrollment of 1,375 students this
autumn.
"You could have knocked me over with a feather," said
Richard Trollinger, vice president for college relations at
Centre College, of the moment he was told the size of the gift.
It is the largest gift to a liberal arts college in the
history of U.S. higher education, and among the largest gifts
ever given to any college or university of any type, he said.
The Brockman Trust said in a statement that it chose Centre
College in part because the current chairman of the company, Bob
Brockman, went to college there and the experience made a
"tremendous impact" on him.
The gift is in stock in Universal Computer Systems Holding
Inc., a provider of inventory management systems for
the auto industry, which merged with Reynolds and Reynolds Co.
in 2006.
Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, was founded by
Presbyterians in 1819. Since 1967, the church has not
financially supported the school, but there remains a close
bond, according to Trollinger.
The college hosted the vice presidential debates in 2000 and
2012.
(Reporting Tim Ghianni; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Beech)