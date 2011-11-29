WASHINGTON Nov 29 Nearly half of all children
in America live in school districts with high levels of
poverty, according to U.S. Census data released on Tuesday that
pointed to financial traps many public schools are caught in.
According to the Census, 45 percent of all 54 million
children aged 5 to 17 resided in school districts with poverty
rates greater than 20 percent in 2010. Another 34.3 percent
live in districts where poverty rates are between 10 and 20
percent.
There are 13,604 school districts in the country.
At the same time, in one-third of counties, the rate of
children living in poverty was "significantly above the
national poverty rate of 19.8 percent" in 2010, the last year
for which data is available. In 851 counties, the rate was
"significantly below."
States contribute 48 percent of funding for primary and
secondary education, while the federal government pitches in
about 8 percent. The U.S. government will use the Census data
to distribute funds and manage programs.
Local governments such as counties, cities and school
districts provide the rest of the money, primarily through
property taxes. That means in districts where poverty runs high
school funds are often low.
Almost all school districts are still struggling with the
effects of economic recession. From October 2010 to last month,
local governments have shed 118,400 education jobs.
Last school year, 41 percent of schools had funding
decreases and 72 percent expect further drops this school year,
according to an October report from the Government
Accountability Office. Districts with high levels of poverty
had the most cuts.
Higher poverty also means public schools may have to
provide more services. For example, students living in poverty
or just above qualify for subsidized meals.
The Census found that "school-age children, as well as
school-age children in families in poverty, tend to be
concentrated in school districts with a population of 20,000 or
more."
By region, the school-age median poverty rate was highest
in the South, 26 percent.
Counties with poverty rates significantly above the
national average for school-age children were found Louisiana,
Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky,
Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas.
The second highest rate was in the West, 19.2 percent,
where Arizona, New Mexico, and Oregon posted poverty rates
higher than the national average.
Meanwhile, "large numbers of counties in the Northeast and
Midwest regions, as well as counties in Nevada, Utah, Colorado
and Wyoming in the West had poverty rates for school-age
children lower than the national average."
Not all counties along the Atlantic coast fared well.
Among the 25 largest counties, school-age poverty rates
ranged from 7.3 percent in Suffolk County, New York, to 36.4
percent in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania."
