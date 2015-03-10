WASHINGTON, March 10 President Barack Obama is
slated to speak to students at Georgia Tech on Tuesday about how
he wants to make the process of repaying student loans easier to
understand and manage.
Obama will sign a "student aid bill of rights" and will
speak about an assortment of policy tweaks and projects to try
to make it easier to help people with student loans pay back
their debt.
"It's our responsibility to make sure that the 40 million
Americans with student loans are aware of resources to manage
their debt, and that we are doing everything we can to be
responsive to their needs," said Ted Mitchell, undersecretary of
education, on a conference call with reporters.
More than 70 percent of U.S. students who graduate with a
bachelor's degree leave with debt, which averages $28,400.
The White House said it will require clearer disclosures
from companies to make sure borrowers understand who is
servicing their loan and how to set monthly payments and change
repayment plans.
"Repayment rates improve when servicers work well and work
directly with borrowers, helping them understand the terms of
their loans," said Sarah Bloom Raskin, deputy secretary of the
Treasury Department, on the conference call.
Obama will direct his Education Department to create a
system by July 1, 2016 to better oversee and address complaints
from borrowers about lenders, servicers and collection agencies,
the White House said.
His administration will also study whether it needs to
propose changes to laws or regulations to create stronger
consumer protections, the White House said.
