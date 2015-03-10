(Adds quotes from Obama, details on changes, previous dateline
WASHINGTON)
By Roberta Rampton
ATLANTA, March 10 President Barack Obama told
students at Georgia Tech on Tuesday he wants to make the process
of repaying student loans easier to understand and manage.
Obama signed a "student aid bill of rights" and spelled out
an assortment of policy tweaks and projects to try to make it
easier for people with student loans to pay back their debt.
"We're going to require that the businesses that service
your loans provide clear information about how much you owe,
what your options are for repaying it, and if you're falling
behind, help you get back in good standing with reasonable fees
on a reasonable timeline," Obama told a raucous crowd of more
than 9,500 students.
"We're going to take a hard look at whether we need new laws
to strengthen protections for all borrowers, wherever you get
your loans from," Obama said.
Obama has asked the Treasury and Education departments and
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to report by Oct. 1 on
whether bankruptcy laws or other laws or regulations should be
changed for student loans.
The lending industry has resisted loosening bankruptcy
standards for student loans, but advocates have argued students
burdened by heavy debt should be able to more easily use that as
a way to discharge their obligations.
The review will focus on private student loans that do not
carry protections given to federal student loan borrowers, such
as the ability for borrowers with permanent disabilities to
discharge loans, an administration official said.
The White House said 40 million Americans have student
loans. More than 70 percent of U.S. students who graduate with a
bachelor's degree leave with debt, which averages $28,400.
The White House said it will require clearer disclosures
from companies to make sure borrowers understand who is
servicing their loan and how to set monthly payments and change
repayment plans.
Obama will direct his Education Department to create a
system by July 1, 2016, to better oversee and address complaints
from borrowers about lenders, servicers and collection agencies,
the White House said.
