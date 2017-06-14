WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Education Secretary
Betsy DeVos on Wednesday called for a "regulatory reset," and
delayed the effective date of a rule intended to speedily cancel
the student-loan debts of borrowers defrauded by Corinthian
Colleges Inc. and others, so that it can be rewritten.
DeVos said the department is still granting debt relief that
the students are entitled to by law as expeditiously as
possible, and some borrowers should expect to obtain discharges
within the next several weeks.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)