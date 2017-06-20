By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy
DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card
executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student
loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned
last month.
DeVos said her choice, A. Wayne Johnson, "will bring a
unique combination of CEO-level operating skills and an in-depth
understanding of the needs and issues associated with student
loan borrowers and their families."
The financial aid sector gave the announcement a careful
reception, with the National Association of Student Financial
Aid Administrators, or NASFAA, saying it looked forward to
learning more about Johnson's views. Critics blasted Johnson's
corporate past.
The student loan program touches the lives of 42 million
borrowers. According to NASFAA, its size would put it in fifth
place on the Federal Reserve's list of the largest U.S. holding
companies, just behind Citigroup. That makes it a top
issue across the country.
In last year's election, Donald Trump and other Republicans
campaigned on "getting government out of the business of student
loans." Democrats want to stay on the path forged by former
President Barack Obama, who moved student lending from the banks
to the federal government.
DeVos has taken on higher-education finances since being
confirmed in February. She recently began rewriting rules on
for-profit college debt and decided to put one company in charge
of servicing loans.
The former financial aid chief operating officer, James
Runcie, quit over proposed budget cuts, according to media
reports, although the department said his poor management was a
contributing factor.
Johnson has a Ph.D. in higher education leadership,
according to Tuesday's announcement.
In a statement released by the department, Johnson said he
looked "forward to accepting responsibility and accountability"
for the programs with "a deep and sincere commitment" to
borrowers.
Johnson's history as an executive with TSYS, First Data
Corporation and similar card companies has at least one group of
progressives worried.
The Allied Progress group said he would pursue "policies
that increase the odds students will default on their loans."
Since 2012, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has
received 1,121 complaints about First Data over prepaid and
other cards. It has received 651 complaints regarding Netspend,
acquired by TSYS in 2013. Many of the complaints, involving
alleged fraud, improper charges and erroneous debt collection,
were later resolved.
