By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, June 22
Nurses, teachers and other
public-sector workers expecting their outstanding student loans
to soon disappear under a U.S. debt-forgiveness program could be
in for a surprise, with a government report on Thursday showing
loan servicers may have mishandled the process for many
borrowers.
President Donald Trump has called for eliminating the Public
Service Loan Forgiveness program, where the loans of borrowers
working for government, nonprofits or the military are wiped out
after 10 years of consistent payments. The program started in
2007, making this the first year of forgiveness for many loans.
The report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
(CFPB) found cases where servicers did not provide information
or gave wrong or confusing information, leading borrowers to
believe they would receive forgiveness when in truth they were
not eligible.
Some borrowers were not told their loans were not part of
the program, their repayment plans were wrong, or their
employers were not considered a public service, according to the
CFPB. Also, some servicers under-recorded qualifying payments
or did not tell borrowers that loan consolidations wipe out
payment histories, pushing forgiveness farther into the future.
The Education Department, which contracts servicers, did not
respond to a request for comment. CFBP Student Loan Ombudsman
Seth Frotman said agency examiners are asking servicers about
issues that the report identified to help prevent future
problems.
Once deemed eligible, the loans transfer to the Pennsylvania
Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) for servicing. Many
students encounter glitches and delays from their previous
servicer then, CFPB found. PHEAA referred reporters to the
Education Department.
The program allows borrowers to move out from under the
shadows of debt, said Frotman, adding that many plan to save for
homes or their children's education after their loans end.
More than 430,000 people are enrolled in the program and
nearly 30 percent owe more than $100,000, data shows. The CFPB
said that around two-thirds of those at least wanting to enroll
earn less than $50,000 a year.
Seeking to make college affordable, then-President Barack
Obama moved the country's $1.4 trillion student loans from banks
to the government. He also expanded the public-sector program so
that graduates would not be discouraged by large loan payments
from taking often low-paying jobs that serve the community.
Critics say the program is too broad and generous, keeping
taxpayers from recouping millions of loaned dollars. Trump and
fellow Republicans frequently say government should "get out of
the business of student loans."
