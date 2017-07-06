(Adds Education Department comment)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, July 6 More than one-third of U.S.
states on Thursday sued the U.S. Education Department and
Secretary Betsy DeVos over the recent suspension of rules that
would have swiftly canceled the student-loan debt of people
defrauded by Corinthian Colleges Inc and other for-profit
schools.
Last month DeVos pressed pause on the rules, due to take
effect on July 1, saying they needed to be reset.
Massachusetts, 17 other states and the District of Columbia
said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
the department broke federal law in announcing the delay with
limited public notice and opportunity to comment.
DeVos, a Republican, has said accelerating the debt
cancellation process would put taxpayers on the hook for
significant costs, and a delay is needed while current
litigation in California over the rules works through the legal
system.
"With this ideologically driven suit, the state attorneys
general are saying to regulate first, and ask the legal
questions later," said Education Department Press Secretary Liz
Hill in a statement, adding the rules were adopted "through a
heavily politicized process."
Consumer groups Public Citizen and Project on Predatory
Student Lending sued on Thursday to lift the delay as well.
The rules were finalized in the last days of the
administration of President Barack Obama, a Democrat who
overhauled federal student lending.
After Corinthian, a for-profit chain, collapsed in 2015 amid
government investigations into its post-graduation employment
rates, the administration began drafting rules to help students
caught with outstanding loans they had taken out for Corinthian
tuition.
Wanting to keep students from getting loans they could not
repay, Obama specifically targeted for-profit, career colleges
that promise students they will find jobs after graduating and
can charge high tuition.
The attorneys general for California, Connecticut, Delaware,
Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New
York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island,
Vermont, Virginia and Washington, all Democrats, also signed
onto Thursday's lawsuit.
They said the department and DeVos were using the pending
litigation as "a mere pretext" to repeal the rules and replace
them with one that "will remove or dilute student rights and
protections.”
The $1.4 trillion student-loan industry became a hot-button
issue in last year's presidential campaign. Democrats sought to
preserve Obama's reforms, while Republicans such as
then-candidate President Donald Trump said the government should
"get out of the business" of student lending.
