WASHINGTON Jan 30 Tuition and enrollment levels
will likely continue rising this year at colleges across the
United States, and private student lending will struggle to keep
up with the growing demand, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Private loan origination volumes will increase modestly but
still remain low due to the exits of several large lenders, the
agency said. It added that other factors such as static federal
loan limits and legislative proposals to change the
dischargeability of private student loans will make credit less
available.