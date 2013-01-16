Jan 16 Moody's Investors Service now has a
negative outlook for the entire U.S. higher education sector,
the rating agency said on Wednesday, citing "mounting fiscal
pressure on all key university revenue sources."
Since 2009, Moody's had had a stable outlook for
market-leading, research-driven colleges and universities and a
negative outlook for the rest of the higher education sector.
"The U.S. higher education sector has hit a critical
juncture in the evolution of its business model," said Eva
Bogaty, Moody's assistant vice president, in a statement. "Even
market-leading universities with diversified revenue streams are
facing diminished prospects for revenue growth."
The agency said one critical factor in the expansion of that
negative outlook was that students' price sensitivity is keeping
tuition payments low.