By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, April 5
ATLANTA, April 5 Public schools in the United
States are making "little progress" in expanding instruction in
how to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases such
as HIV, a n ew federal study concluded.
Between 2008 and 2010, the percentage of public schools
teaching key topics on prevention did not increase in the 45
states surveyed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said.
In middle schools, 11 states saw declines during the
two-year period and no state saw an increase, the CDC said. The
level of instruction was stable in high schools.
"Little progress is how we're describing it," Laura Kann,
one of the authors of the study, told Reuters.
The study did not explain why this type of instruction
appears to be stagnating, Kann said. "The decision about what
gets taught is a local decision," she said. "We asked schools
what they are doing. We don't ask why."
Public school instruction can be effective in lowering rates
of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV,
said Kann.
"We have evidence that teaching these topics can contribute
to reduction in risk for HIV, STDs and pregnancy," she said.
The CDC survey found that the percentage of schools teaching
all 11 of its suggested prevention topics in grades 6, 7, or 8
ranged from 12.6 percent in Arizona to 66.3 percent in New York.
Schools teaching eight of the suggested topics in grades
9-12 ranged from 45.3 percent in Alaska to 96.4 percent in New
Jersey.
Suggested topics for both middle school and high school
include the benefits of sexual abstinence.
The push for higher test scores in recent years could mean
that schools are less likely to expand health education, Monica
Rodriguez, president and chief executive of the nonprofit group,
the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United
States, told Reuters.
Also, the question of how best to teach students about
preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases remains a
divisive issue in many areas, Rodriguez said.
"For many teachers, it's often about fear, fear of
controversy," she said.
