Aug 16 From the start, Teach for America founder
Wendy Kopp predicted that joining TFA would be life-changing for
her recruits. They might not stay in the classroom after their
two-year commitment, but she was certain many would devote their
lives to education. She was right.
Researchers at the Harvard Graduate School of Education
reviewed dozens of education-related organizations last year and
found a startling number were founded or led by TFA alumni. To
further its reach, TFA has been working to build a sister
organization, Leadership for Educational Equity, which has a
$3.5 million budget and a goal of boosting more TFA alumni into
elected offices and influential policy posts nationwide.
Here's a look at 12 TFA alumni who have made a splash in the
world of education:
* Mike Feinberg and Dave Levin co-founded the KIPP charter
school network. KIPP's 125 schools will educate 39,000 kids this
year, 85 percent of them from low-income families.
* John White leads the Louisiana Department of Education,
where he has promoted charter schools and launched a voucher
program that lets thousands of families use public dollars to
pay tuition at private and religious schools.
* Michelle Rhee served three years as chancellor of the
Washington D.C. public schools, where she closed two dozen
schools, fired hundreds of teachers and principals and put in
place a new system to evaluate teachers in part by how much
their students improved on standardized tests. She now runs
StudentsFirst, a national education advocacy group based in
Sacramento, California, that aims to raise $1 billion over five
years to promote policies such as eliminating tenure protections
for veteran teachers.
* Mike Johnston, a state senator in Colorado, was the
driving force behind landmark legislation that tied teacher
evaluation to student academic performance and made it easier to
fire ineffective teachers. The law, passed in 2010, became a
national model.
* Cami Anderson, superintendent of Newark, New Jersey,
public schools, has worked to reduce drop-out rates and expand
charter schools. She was recently named one of Time magazine's
100 most influential people in the world.
* Sarah Usdin founded New Schools for New Orleans, which
advocates for charter schools and trains teachers and
administrators.
* Tom Torkelson and JoAnn Gama founded the IDEA charter
school network, which serves 9,000 kids in Texas. Many of the
network's teachers and administrators are also TFA recruits or
alumni.
* Kevin Huffman runs the Tennessee Department of Education,
which has implemented a teacher evaluation system tied to
student progress on standardized tests.
* Tim Daly runs The New Teacher Project, a nonprofit run out
of Brooklyn, New York, that aims to recruit and train new
teachers for urban schools. The organization was founded by
Rhee.
* Zeke Vanderhoek launched The Equity Project, a charter
school in New York that wants to bring new rigor to teacher
development by paying all its teachers a base salary of $125,000
a year, with bonuses for high achievement.