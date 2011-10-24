WASHINGTON Oct 24 Larry Schultz Organic Farm of Owatonna, Minnesota, is recalling organic eggs after at least six people became ill from salmonella, state officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Department of Health are investigating the salmonella infections, which took place from Aug. 12 to Sept. 24, the agencies said in a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

At least six people were infected. Three were hospitalized but have recovered, the statement said.

Five of the six cases have reported eating eggs from the Larry Schultz Organic Farm bought at grocery stores or co-ops.

Eggs being recalled were distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, the statement said.

Eggs being recalled are:

-- Larry Schultz Organic Farm Label Extra Large, Large, Jumbo and Medium Cartoned

-- Larry Schultz Organic Farm Label Jumbo Bulk

-- Lunds & Byerly's Large and Extra Large Cartoned

-- Lunds & Byerly's Large Cartoned six-packs

-- Kowalski's Organic Egg Label.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

To prevent illness, consumers should cook eggs thoroughly before eating in order to destroy any salmonella or other bacteria, the statement said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton and Marguerita Choy)