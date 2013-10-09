WASHINGTON Oct 9 The United States will announce the future of its assistance to Egypt after making appropriate diplomatic and congressional notifications, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Washington would continue to work with Egypt's interim government.

A U.S. official said on Tuesday the United States was leaning toward withholding most military aid to Egypt except to promote counter-terrorism and other security priorities. Egypt has been among the largest recipients of U.S. military and economic aid for decades.