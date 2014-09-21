WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel spoke with Egyptian Defense Minister Colonel General Sedki
Sobhy on Saturday to confirm the United States plans to deliver
10 Apache helicopters to Egypt to support Cairo's
counter-terrorism efforts, the Pentagon said.
The United States originally announced in April that it had
decided to lift its hold on the delivery of the attack
helicopters to Egypt, imposed last year after the military's
ouster of President Mohamed Mursi and an ensuing crackdown
against protesters.
Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said at the time
that the helicopters would support Egypt's counter-terrorism
operations in the Sinai Peninsula.
On Saturday, Kirby said Hagel had confirmed to General Sobhy
that Washington planned to deliver the helicopters, built by
Boeing Co., but gave no date.
Kirby said Hagel also thanked Egypt for its role in
brokering a ceasefire to end the latest round of Gaza fighting
between Hamas and Israel.
