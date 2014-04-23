WASHINGTON, April 22 The United States has decided to lift its hold on the delivery of 10 Apache attack helicopters to Egypt imposed last year after the military's ouster of President Mohamed Mursi and an ensuing crackdown against protesters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel informed his Egyptian counterpart, Colonel General Sedki Sobhi, of the decision in a call, saying the helicopters would support Egypt's counterterrorism operations in the Sinai Peninsula, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.

"The secretary noted that we believe these new helicopters will help the Egyptian government counter extremists who threaten U.S., Egyptian, and Israeli security," Kirby said in a statement. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)