WASHINGTON, April 22 The United States has
decided to lift its hold on the delivery of 10 Apache attack
helicopters to Egypt imposed last year after the military's
ouster of President Mohamed Mursi and an ensuing crackdown
against protesters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel informed his Egyptian
counterpart, Colonel General Sedki Sobhi, of the decision in a
call, saying the helicopters would support Egypt's
counterterrorism operations in the Sinai Peninsula, Pentagon
spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.
"The secretary noted that we believe these new helicopters
will help the Egyptian government counter extremists who
threaten U.S., Egyptian, and Israeli security," Kirby said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)