WASHINGTON, April 22 The United States said on
Tuesday it will deliver 10 Apache attack helicopters to Egypt,
relaxing a partial suspension of aid imposed after Egypt's
military ousted President Mohamed Mursi last year and cracked
down violently on protesters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel informed his Egyptian
counterpart of the decision, which will help Egypt's
counter-terrorism operations in the Sinai Peninsula, the
Pentagon said.
"We believe these new helicopters will help the Egyptian
government counter extremists who threaten U.S., Egyptian, and
Israeli security," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby
said in a statement, recounting Hagel's conversation with
Egyptian Defence Minister Colonel Sedki Sobhi.
Secretary of State John Kerry had paved the way by
certifying to Congress that Egypt met key criteria for
Washington to resume some aid.
Those criteria included Egypt "upholding its obligations
under the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty," the State Department said.
But Kerry noted in a call with his counterpart that he was
not yet able to certify that Egypt was taking steps to support a
democratic transition.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
no other military aid beyond the Apaches, built by Boeing Co.
, was being freed up at the moment. That meant that
delivery of other hardware, like F-16 fighter jets produced by
Lockheed Martin Corp, remained on hold.
In a call with Egypt's foreign minister, Kerry "urged Egypt
to follow through on its commitment to transition to democracy -
including by conducting free, fair, and transparent elections,"
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
That could send a signal to Egypt ahead of next month's
presidential election, which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former
army general who deposed Mursi, is expected to win.
Kerry also called on Egypt to ease restrictions on freedom
of expression, assembly, and the media, she said.
Still, the move to free up the delivery of the Apaches
underscores the importance that Washington places on ties with
Egypt, which for decades has been among the largest recipients
of U.S. military and economic aid because of its 1979 peace
treaty with U.S. ally Israel.
U.S. Representative Kay Granger, a Texas Republican who
heads the House of Representatives subcommittee overseeing
foreign aid, said she was encouraged by the decision.
"I have continued to advocate for Egyptians to have the
tools necessary to stabilize the economy and keep the country
secure, including equipment that assists with counter-terrorism
operations in the Sinai," Granger said in a statement.
Still, the U.S. move may stoke concern among rights
advocates. Human Rights Watch earlier this month cautioned
Washington against resuming military assistance until the
Egyptian government ended alleged rights abuses and held
violators accountable.
