CAIRO Dec 20 Egypt received 10 Apache
helicopters from the United States in the past week, security
sources said on Saturday, a sign of easing tensions between the
long-time allies confronting Islamist extremism across the
region.
The United States originally announced in April that it had
decided to lift its hold on the delivery of the attack
helicopters, imposed last year after the military toppled
elected president Mohamed Mursi and cracked down hard on his
Muslim Brotherhood supporters.
The Pentagon said in September that the United States would
deliver the helicopters, built by Boeing Co., to support
Cairo's counter-terrorism efforts.
Egypt is fighting an Islamist insurgency targeting mostly
security personnel and based mainly in the lawless Sinai
Peninsula bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip.
The most powerful militant group there, Ansar Bayt
al-Maqdis, swore allegiance last month to Islamic State, the
al-Qaeda offshoot that swept across northern Iraq and Syria
earlier this year and now faces U.S.-led air strikes.
Egypt has created a one-kilometre buffer zone along the
border with Gaza by clearing houses and trees and destroying
subterranean tunnels it says militants use to smuggle arms from
Islamist-controlled Gaza.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who as army chief ousted
Mursi, has also expressed concern over militants who are
thriving in the chaos of post-Gaddafi Libya and are opposed to
the Cairo government.
Critics say Egypt's crackdown on Islamists is trampling on
human rights and expanding to include peaceful protesters as
well as secular and liberal activists.
In another sign of improving relations between the two
countries, Stephen Beecroft, the new U.S. ambassador to Egypt,
arrived in Cairo on Thursday. The previous ambassador left the
post more than a year ago following Mursi's ouster.
