WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate subcommittee that oversees foreign aid, said on Tuesday he will not approve aid for the Egyptian military.

"I'm not prepared to sign off on the delivery of additional aid for the Egyptian military," the Vermont Democrat said in a speech on the Senate floor. "I'm not prepared to do that until we see convincing evidence the government is committed to the rule of law."

The Obama administration said last week it would deliver 10 Apache attack helicopters and $650 million in aid to Egypt's military, relaxing a partial suspension of aid imposed after Egypt's military ousted President Mohamed Mursi last year and cracked down violently on protesters.

