Hong Kong stocks reach near 20-month high, helped by China inflows
March 21 Hong Kong stocks climbed to a near 20-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by continued inflows from Chinese investors and signs of global economic recovery.
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Senate subcommittee that oversees foreign aid, said on Tuesday he will not approve aid for the Egyptian military.
"I'm not prepared to sign off on the delivery of additional aid for the Egyptian military," the Vermont Democrat said in a speech on the Senate floor. "I'm not prepared to do that until we see convincing evidence the government is committed to the rule of law."
The Obama administration said last week it would deliver 10 Apache attack helicopters and $650 million in aid to Egypt's military, relaxing a partial suspension of aid imposed after Egypt's military ousted President Mohamed Mursi last year and cracked down violently on protesters.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
PRAGUE, March 21 Czech electricity producer CEZ proposed on Tuesday paying a dividend of 33 crowns per share for 2016, down from 40 crowns the year before, after reporting a 29 percent drop in full-year adjusted net profit.
SINGAPORE, March 21 Ride hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies Inc, launched services in Myanmar on Tuesday, expanding operations to a seventh country in the region.