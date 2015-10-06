(Adds missing 0 in second paragraph)
NEW YORK Oct 6 Global oil demand will grow by
the most in six years in 2016 while non-OPEC supply stalls,
according to a monthly U.S. energy report that suggests a
surplus of crude is easing more quickly than expected.
Total world supply is expected to rise to 95.98 million
barrels a day in 2016, 0.1 percent less than forecast last
month, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
Short Term Energy Outlook. Demand is expected to rise 270,000
bpd to 95.2 million barrels a day, up 0.3 percent from
September's forecast due in part to an outlook for stronger
demand growth from China.
The tightening market balance comes as U.S. production
starts to decline, although the EIA's latest forecasts suggest a
smaller fall-off in annual output than previously expected. U.S.
oil output is expected to fall from an average of 9.25 million
bpd in 2015 to 8.86 million bpd in 2016, compared with 8.82
million expected in its previous report.
Oversupply of crude, due in part to surging U.S. shale
production, caused prices to fall by more than 50 percent since
June 2014.
"Non-OPEC growth dries up to almost nothing; the Saudi
strategy is working," said Michael Wittner, an analyst at
Societe Generale in New York, referring to Saudi Arabia's effort
to keep production high to force less-efficient producers out of
the market. "It is has never been about a couple of months or a
couple of quarters, but a couple of years, and that is how it is
playing out."
The agency is forecasting a global implied stock build of
about 1.76 million bpd this year, and 0.8 million bpd next year.
This suggests the huge oversupply that has forced prices sharply
lower will recede slightly in 2016, with more rebalancing the
following year.
Another question looming over oil markets has been whether
demand from China is weakening. In the latest forecast, the EIA
raised its outlook for 2016 Chinese demand to 11.48 million bpd,
compared with 11.41 million seen previously, and 11.18 million
in 2015.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)