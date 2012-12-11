WASHINGTON Dec 11 An expected rise in 2012 U.S. oil output is believed to be the largest since 1859, the head of the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

"The expected 760,000 barrel-per-day increase in U.S. crude oil production this year is the largest rise in annual output since the beginning of U.S. commercial crude oil production in 1859," the EIA's Adam Sieminski said in statement about the increase, noted on Tuesday in the agency's December Short-Term Energy Outlook.