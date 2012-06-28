* US oil imports down for second month in a row

* Canada top foreign supplier to US, Saudi Arabia second

WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. crude oil imports fell in April, dropping 124,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude imports averaged 8.591 million bpd in April, the second consecutive monthly decline.

The drop coincided with a decrease in April oil demand, with oil use down 1.77 percent from a year ago.

Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in April, exporting 2.421 million bpd, up 342,000 bpd from a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during the month, exporting 1.587 million bpd, up 498,000 bpd from last year.

Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)

(thousand barrels per day) Country Apr-12 Mar-12 YTD 2012 Apr-11 YTD 2011 CANADA 2,421 2,463 2,464 2,079 2,142 SAUDI ARABIA 1,587 1,372 1,447 1,089 1,102 MEXICO 953 949 976 973 1,097 VENEZUELA 835 936 835 902 923 COLOMBIA 430 423 425 462 328 NIGERIA 424 337 391 856 902 IRAQ 395 386 362 519 411 KUWAIT 234 460 326 78 127 ANGOLA 233 170 244 277 296 BRAZIL 215 344 288 210 201 ECUADOR 201 174 177 142 175 RUSSIA 106 88 89 288 203 ALGERIA 104 184 132 207 251 LIBYA 68 60 39 0 19 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) 58 6 42 86 64 Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)