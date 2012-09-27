WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. oil demand was weaker
than previously estimated in July, with consumption posting an
unexpected drop from last year, the U.S. government said on
Thursday.
The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum
Supply Monthly report that oil demand in the world's top
consumer fell to 18.601 million barrels per day in July, which
was 275,000 bpd less than its prior projection.
The downward revision placed oil demand down 177,000 bpd, or
0.94 percent, from the 18.778 million bpd posted for the month
last year. The EIA had initially forcast a 0.52 percent increase
year-on-year.
The EIA's demand figure for July was higher than the 18.062
million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the
month. While both EIA and API reported a decrease in oil demand,
API said demand fell 2.7 percent.
U.S. gasoline use fell for the second consecutive month in
July, down 2.35 percent from a year ago.
EIA said demand for both distillate fuel and jet fuel was
down a slight 0.34 percent from last year.
EIA Monthly Demand Data
~~~~~~~~~~Change v s~~~~~~~~
Product July Prev July Prev Yr Ago Yr ago pct
Est Est
Gasoline 8.819 8.759 0.69% 9.031 -2.35%
Distillate 3.552 3.527 0.71% 3.564 -0.34%
Jet Fuel 1.468 1.492 -1.61% 1.473 -0.34%
Residual 0.418 0.326 28.22% 0.329 27.05%
Total 18.601 18.876 -1.46% 18.778 -0.94%
This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply
report with the previous weekly report and final year-ago
numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly
report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S.
energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest
companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total
demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline,
distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table.