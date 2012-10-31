By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 U.S. oil demand in August was slightly
stronger than previously estimated, but still down nearly 1 percent from a year
ago, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly
report that oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 19.226 million
barrels per day from last year, despite being up 74,000 bpd from a previous
projection.
With the upward revision oil demand was down 189,000 bpd, or 0.97 percent,
from the 19.415 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had
initially forecast a 1.35 percent decline year-on-year.
The EIA's demand figure for August was higher than the 18.573 million bpd
reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and
API reported a decrease in oil demand, API said demand fell 4.3 percent.
U.S. gasoline use rose in August, up 2.35 percent from a year ago.
EIA said demand for distillate fuel declined 6.71 percent from last year,
while jet fuel demand fell 5.47 percent.
EIA Monthly Demand Data
Product August Prev Est Prev Est Yr Ago Yr Ago Pct
For August Pct change Change
Gasoline 9.135 9.122 0.14% 8.925 2.35%
Distillate 3.740 3.492 7.10% 4.009 -6.71%
Jet Fuel 1.469 1.448 1.45% 1.554 -5.47%
Residual 0.353 0.377 -6.37% 0.347 1.73%
Total 19.226 19.152 0.39% 19.415 -0.97%
U.S. year on year oil demand changes:
July 2012 -0.94 pct
June 2012 -1.76 pct
May 2012 1.23 pct
April 2012 -1.72 pct
March 2012 -5.77 pct
Feb 2012 -0.6 pct
Jan 2012 -3.75 pct
Dec 2011 -4.66 pct
Nov 2011 0.54 pct
Oct 2011 -0.69 pct
-This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the
previous weekly report and final year-ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report
always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from
all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies
representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects
many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel
listed in the table.