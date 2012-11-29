WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. oil demand in September was 218,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 719,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

September oil demand was revised down by 1.19 percent to 18.173 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.391 million bpd. The revised demand was down 3.81 percent from the 18.892 million bpd posted for the month last year.