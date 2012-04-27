WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. oil demand in February was 446,000 barrels per day higher than previously estimated, but still down 135,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

The EIA revised up February oil demand by 2.44 percent to 18.734 million bpd from its earlier estimate of 18.288 million bpd. Demand was down 0.72 percent from the 18.869 million bpd posted for the same month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)