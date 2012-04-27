Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. oil demand in February was 446,000 barrels per day higher than previously estimated, but still down 135,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday.
The EIA revised up February oil demand by 2.44 percent to 18.734 million bpd from its earlier estimate of 18.288 million bpd. Demand was down 0.72 percent from the 18.869 million bpd posted for the same month last year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.