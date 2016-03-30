WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said on Wednesday that women should face punishment if they receive abortions if the procedure is made illegal.

"There has to be some form of punishment," Trump told MSNBC in a pretaped town hall. "For the woman?" the interviewer asked. "Yeah, there has to be some form," Trump responded.

Asked what form of punishment he would advocate, Trump said, "That I don't know. I don't know." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)