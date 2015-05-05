By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 5 Bernie Sanders, a
self-described socialist U.S. senator who has launched a bid for
the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said on Tuesday he
will introduce a bill to break up the biggest banks, a position
far to the left of the party's front runner, Hillary Clinton.
Calls for Wall Street's largest firms to be cut down were
numerous after taxpayers spent billions of dollars to prevent
the financial system from collapse during the 2007-09 financial
crisis, but they have since gradually died down.
Sanders faces long odds against Clinton's fund-raising
might, and his views might help position the former secretary of
state and first lady more as a moderate and buttress her efforts
to attract money from banks' deep pockets.
Under the Sanders proposal, regulators on the existing
Financial Stability Oversight Council would compile a list of
institutions that are 'too big to fail' and implicitly rely on
government support during a crisis.
"If an institution is too big to fail, it is too big to
exist," Sanders said in a statement.
Within a year of enactment of the bill, the Treasury
secretary would be required to break up these firms. They would
also be prohibited from using any customer funds for risky or
speculative activities on financial markets.
Sanders, an independent from Vermont, launched his long-shot
bid last week, highlighting his fight against authorizing the
Iraq war, which Clinton voted to authorize as a senator, and
putting pressure on her political agenda from the left.
Sanders is not alone in his view that large banks still pose
an undue risk to the economy after causing the worst economic
crisis since the Great Depression.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a highly visible Democrat from
Massachusetts, also wants to break up big banks. Among
regulators, Tom Hoenig, second-in-command at the powerful
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, wants the same thing.
Still, the bill stands a near-zero chance of becoming law.
Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, also
backed the bill, but it has no Republican support. Republicans
hold the majority in both houses of Congress.
President Barack Obama is also opposed to making any changes
to the 2010 Dodd-Frank law aimed at reforming Wall Street.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Grebler)