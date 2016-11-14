(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Patrick Rucker and Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. officials are striving
to put finishing touches on a slew of banking rules before
President Barack Obama leaves office and hands regulatory power
to Donald Trump who has vowed to rewrite the existing financial
rule book.
President-elect Trump will take over on Jan. 20 and his
fellow Republicans will have control of Congress and government
agencies, allowing the new administration to block or roll back
many of the last-minute changes.
But by completing far-advanced work on some banking
standards in the next 10 weeks, Obama officials would raising
the chances that some elements of the regulatory framework will
survive.
Some rules are meant to flesh out the Dodd Frank Act of 2010
designed to prevent the next global financial crisis. Trump
campaigned on a pledge to scrap the law but now he says only
some provisions must go to lighten the regulatory burden.
The Federal Reserve is working on rules to govern matters
such as executive pay, market stability and what investments
Wall Street may hold.
Last month, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo
White said her agency would "in the near term" finish a rule on
one thorny issue: how mutual funds manage derivatives.
The SEC and bank regulators have also for years struggled to
finalize a rule that would tie more banker pay to the long-term
health of their firms rather than short-term performance of Wall
Street firms.
With only about 40 working days until the handover, it is
not clear which, if any, of those standards will get across the
finishing line.
"Just look at the calendar," said Tom Quaadman of the
Chamber of Commerce. "These are intricate rules and there's not
much time."
The executive pay rule exemplifies the challenge.
Six federal agencies have a say on the compensation standard
meant as part of Dodd Frank and a final draft has not yet been
offered, industry officials told Reuters.
It would be nearly impossible to circulate a final rule and
get the agencies to endorse it while still satisfying standards
for clearing such paperwork, several lobbyists who have opposed
the rule said.
Banking regulators declined to comment on when the
compensation rule might be completed.
NO TIME TO CHAT
Simple logistics also pose a challenge.
New federal rules come into force once they have been
published in the Federal Register and employees there typically
need several days to typeset a rule.
That means Obama officials need to lodge paperwork with the
Federal Register at the beginning of the inauguration week at
the latest.
Some sixteen copy editors are due to forego leave and be on
hand in the coming weeks to process final rules expected from
dozens of agencies, said an official familiar with the
operation, but not authorized to speak to the media.
"These days, people do not spend a lot of time hanging
around the coffee maker," he said.
Some freshly-minted rules also face the prospect of getting
erased under a 1996 law known as the Congressional Review Act,
which allows Congress to block a regulation within 60 working
days of being drafted.
One such rule allows students who were defrauded by
for-profit colleges to seek loan forgiveness. The Department of
Education finalized it days before the Nov. 8 election, meaning
Republicans who have raised objections to it will have a chance
to block it.
President George W. Bush was the first to trigger the Review
Act when he block labor regulations that his predecessor Bill
Clinton had enacted at the end of his term.
