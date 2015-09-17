* U.S. Vice President sending mixed signals on intentions to
run
* Friend says Democrat Biden struggling to decide
* Biden meets labor leader, rails against Trump on
immigration
* Watching Clinton's performance, weighing decision
By Jeff Mason
ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept 16 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden's journey to a decision on whether to run for president is
taking him this week to California, Michigan, and Ohio -
critical states for fundraising and electoral recognition if he
decides to jump into the race.
The locations are not a coincidence, even though the events
he is attending are officially sanctioned by the White House.
They suggest the vice president is keeping up a
campaign-in-waiting as he deliberates whether to take on former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose frontrunner status for
the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination has been tarnished
by her handling of an email controversy.
Biden is giving mixed signals, in public and in private.
Last week he gave an emotional interview in New York to
Stephen Colbert on CBS's "Late Show," in which he suggested he
was not ready to give the required 110 percent to a campaign
while continuing to grieve for his son Beau, who died recently.
On the same trip, however, he met with a top fundraiser who
has pledged support to Clinton.
"I don't think he knows what he's going to do. I think he's
struggling with it," said a close friend of Biden's, who met
with him a couple of times in the past week, on the condition of
anonymity.
On Wednesday, Biden came to California, a state rich with
Democratic donors, to tout solar energy and represent the
administration at a conference with China on climate change.
Global warming is a top issue for environmentalists, who made up
an important part of President Barack Obama's political base.
Sounding a bit like a candidate, Biden referred to the
Republican presidential debate on Wednesday and predicted some
would deny climate change.
"They'd probably deny gravity as well," he said in Anaheim.
In Los Angeles he met a labor leader, in a nod to an
important Democratic constituency. He joked later that he could
not highlight his friendship with someone from Iowa because of
the political connotations of that early-voting state.
His comments appear to be part of a trend.
On Tuesday night he discarded prepared remarks at an event
with Latinos at his residence in favor of a diatribe against
Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner whose comments on
immigration have upset Hispanics, another group whose support is
critical to Democrats.
Biden is not only watching Republicans.
The former U.S. senator, who has twice competed
unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination, is eyeing
Clinton's rocky performance and weighing his options. He would
join former U.S. Senator Jim Webb of Virginia, former Maryland
Governor Martin O'Malley, former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln
Chafee, and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the race.
Sanders, who describes himself as a socialist, is polling
especially well in the early voting states of Iowa and New
Hampshire, capitalizing on Clinton's weakness.
"(Biden) wants there to be a Democratic president. He's
worried about where she's at," Biden's friend said.
Biden's official events and travel are sending signals. On
Thursday he goes to Michigan and Ohio, two political swing
states that historically help decide the outcome of most
presidential elections.
He has official events in Detroit, where he will talk about
transportation, and in Columbus, where he will rail against
sexual assault.
For more on the 2016 presidential race, see the Reuters
