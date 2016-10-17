LOS ANGELES Oct 17 U.S. television host Billy
Bush is leaving the "Today" show, NBC said in a note to
employees on Monday, in the wake of his role in a lewd 2005
conversation with Republican presidential contender Donald Trump
about women.
Bush, 45, had been suspended from hosting duties on NBC's
flagship morning show after the emergence of the tape, in which
Bush and then reality star Trump, joked and boasted about
groping women.
In a statement on Monday, Bush said he was "deeply grateful
for the conversations I've had with my daughters, and for all of
the support from family, friends and colleagues."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)