* World bonds suffer biggest weekly loss since June 2015
-BAML
* Trump win stokes inflation worries; stocks gain, bonds
lose
* Long-awaited "Great Rotation" seen hinging on global
growth
* TIPS gain appeal as investors rethink low inflation,
yields view
By Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Donald Trump's stunning victory
for the White House may mark the long-awaited end to the more
than 30-year-old bull run in bonds, as bets on faster U.S.
growth and inflation lead investors to favor stocks over bonds.
A two-day thumping wiped out more than $1 trillion across
global bond markets worldwide, the worst rout in nearly 1-1/2
years, on bets that plans under a Trump administration would
boost business investments and spending while firing up
inflation.
"We've had a sentiment shift in the bond market. We've seen
it, too. People have already started reallocating out of bonds
and into stocks," said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer
of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, which has more than
$106 billion in assets.
"The cracks have been forming for five years - we're in this
slow-grinding higher phase in yields," he said.
The stampede from bonds propelled longer-dated U.S. yields
to their highest levels since January with the 30-year yield
posting its biggest weekly increase since January 2009, Reuters
data showed.
In the stock market, the blue chip Dow Jones industrial
average finished out its best week in five years on Friday as it
marked a record high close.
The 10-year German Bund yield rose to its highest level in
eight months, while the 10-year British gilt yield climbed to
its highest level prior to Britain's decision to leave the
European Union on June 23, known as Brexit.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Broad Market Index
fell 1.18 percent this week, the steepest percentage drop since
June 2015, which is equivalent to more than $1 trillion. Its
U.S. Treasury index suffered a 1.91 percent decline on a total
return basis, the biggest weekly drop since June 2009
.
Many investors, who have loaded up on bonds on the belief of
protracted easy monetary polices worldwide due to sluggish
global economy, are not ready to throw in the towel.
They are counting on insurers and pension plans, together
with European and Japanese investors who are struggling with
negative yields at home, to preserve the bull run for bonds.
"Are we going to see a dramatic backup in yields? It's too
soon to make a conclusion about that," said Mihir Worah, chief
investment officer in asset allocation and real assets at PIMCO
in Newport Beach, California, which manages $1.55 trillion in
assets.
Goldman Sachs and BAML forecast the 10-year U.S. yield could
climb to 2.50 percent, compared with 2.11 percent at Thursday's
close. The U.S. bond market was closed on Friday for Veterans
Day.
BREXIT TWO?
Fund managers at top bond firms and analysts on Wall Street
are weighing whether the impact of Trump's win on financial
markets will be similar to Brexit. European stocks sold off
violently after the Brexit vote, but by mid-August had recovered
all the losses. Even so, there is a great deal of uneasiness as
investors wait for details on how Britain will exit the EU - not
unlike the waiting game on what Trump will actually do as
president.
"We need more of a cushion given the uncertainties. That's
exactly what is being played out in the global debt market,"
said Mark Lindbloom, portfolio manager at Western Asset
Management in Pasadena, California, which oversees $445 billion.
Trump, who beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, campaigned
on tax cuts, trade restrictions and fiscal spending on
infrastructure. It remains unclear how these promises translate
into policy and the degree to which they would affect the
economy.
Since Election Day, the U.S. bond market's gauge on
investors' 10-year inflation outlook jumped to its highest level
since July 2015.
Bond and stock markets suggest whatever Trump may do with
the help of a Republican-controlled Congress would give a lift
to the U.S. economy, which is growing at about 2 percent this
year.
"It is a bit early to be calling the Big Rotation," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York, referring to the idea that the three-decade-old rally in
bonds is ending.
"We've been declaring that rotation for years. ... I'm
afraid it's hard to think about that happening in the current
demographics we have. Baby boomers have more investable assets
than millennials do."
Betting the U.S. economy may fare better on possible tax
cuts and more federal spending, investors scooped up financial
and biotech stocks, driving the S&P 500 to its best week since
2014 on Friday.
For a rotation into equities from bonds to materialize, it
would require "a pick-up in the global economy, and for central
banks globally at the very least to halt accommodation -and in
our case remove some," Hogan said.
TIPS APPEAL
While investors dumped most types of bonds after Trump's
victory, they piled into Treasury inflation-protected securities
as a hedge against a pick-up in inflation.
"You are seeing interest in TIPS right now from a widening
investors base," said Brian Smith, portfolio manager at TCW in
Los Angeles, which has $197 billion in assets.
Investors poured $1 billion into TIPS in the week ended Nov.
9, the second-biggest inflows since records began in October
2002, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Trump's win dovetailed with a rise in U.S. yields, reversing
the safe-haven trade that stemmed from fears over the fallout of
Britain's vote to leave the EU.
Yields have also risen as some Federal Reserve officials
reasserted calls for a rate increase by year-end, a move that is
increasingly seen as likely by the market.
Inflation concerns have also been stoked by a recovery in
U.S. oil prices, which tumbled to a 12-year low in February due
to concerns over a supply glut. That is seen as another factor
behind the rise in bond yields.
"The trend was already in play and it has accelerated,"
Pimco's Worah said, adding there is more room for yields to rise
but not much further from current levels.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Rodrigo Campo in New
York, Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Daniel Bases)