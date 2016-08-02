By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off billionaire
investor Warren Buffett's blistering critique of his business
acumen.
"I don't care much about Warren Buffett," Trump said on the
FOX Business television network Tuesday morning, a day after
Buffett lashed out at Trump in a speech at a campaign rally for
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Buffett, a widely followed investor who is chairman and
chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc,
scorned Trump's 1995 move to list Trump hotels and casino
resorts on the New York Stock Exchange, saying it lost money for
the next decade and that "a monkey" would have outperformed
Trump's company.
He also challenged Trump to release his tax returns,
something the real estate mogul and television star has declined
to do so far citing an Internal Revenue Service audit.
Trump, who has held up his career in business as a
qualification to lead the country, defended his record running
his hotel and casino business in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
"I had great timing. I got out," after seven years, he told
FOX Business on Tuesday. "I took a lot of money out of Atlantic
City, which is what I'm supposed to do. I'm a businessperson."
Trump said he "did well in the good times in Atlantic City,
but then times started going very bad."
Trump said he used to invest in U.S. stocks but got out
because "I don't like what I'm seeing at all," pointing to U.S.
immigration policies, Syrian refugees and what he said were
"artificially low" interest rates.
He also vowed to spend twice as much on U.S. infrastructure
as Clinton, who has pledged $275 billion on rebuilding the
nation's crumbling roads and bridges, among other structures.
Trump, who has been criticized by fellow Republicans and
others for responding too readily to opponents, declined to
target Buffett personally for his comments: "There's no
counter-punch."
Buffett on Monday vowed to do "whatever it takes" to get out
the vote in his congressional district in Nebraska, including
driving voters himself to the polls to cast ballots.
With Clinton by his side, Buffett told the crowd that his
"final straw" was Trump's critical response to the Muslim
parents of a decorated U.S. soldier killed by a bomb in Iraq 12
years ago.
Buffett is No. 3 on Forbes magazine's list of the richest
billionaires, with a net worth calculated at $60.8 billion.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker in Omaha and Emily
Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard
Valdmanis and David Gregorio)