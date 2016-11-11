WASHINGTON Nov 11 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who strongly criticized Republican President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton, said the stock market is poised to rise long-term regardless of the U.S. election outcome.

"The stock market will be higher 10, 20, 30 years from now, and it would have been with Hillary, and it ... will be with Trump," Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said in an interview with CNN broadcast on Friday.

Asked if he felt optimistic about America, Buffett added: "100 percent. ... The market system works. It doesn't work for everybody. It works in aggregate." (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bernadette Baum)