(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Steve Holland, Anna Yukhananov and Lauren Tara LaCapra
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 31 Glenn Hubbard and
Kevin Warsh, veteran Republican economic policymakers and
critics of the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy, have emerged
as top economic advisers to likely presidential candidate Jeb
Bush, Republican sources said on Tuesday.
Hubbard, who served as the top White House economist for
former President George W. Bush, was one of the architects of
Bush's tax cuts. Hubbard also advised Mitt Romney in his 2012
bid for the presidency and together with Warsh was mooted as a
possible Treasury secretary if Romney made it to the White
House.
Hubbard, dean of the business school at Columbia University,
has close ties to financial companies, including insurer Metlife
Inc and BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money
manager.
Warsh served on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors
during the Bush years.
Jeb Bush has been weighing a presidential bid and is
expected to make a formal announcement within the coming months.
Two Republicans familiar with the matter confirmed the roles
of Hubbard and Warsh. A Bush spokeswoman was not immediately
available to comment.
Hubbard, in an emailed statement, would not confirm the
connection with Bush, saying he was willing to discuss economic
policies with any presidential contender, including Democrat
Hillary Clinton.
"I think Governor Bush would be an excellent president, with
his focus on economic growth, work, and opportunity. I would be
happy to talk with any candidate about economic ideas -
including Secretary Clinton," he said.
Warsh was not immediately available to comment.
Bill Simon, a former Wal-Mart chief executive who served on
Bush's team when he was governor of Florida, is assembling
policy experts for his prospective candidacy, Republican sources
said.
ECONOMIC SOLUTIONS
Jeb Bush laid out his economic vision in February, saying he
wanted to close the "opportunity gap," and reduce income
inequality with solutions that do not rely heavily on
government.
Hubbard has also called for less government. He has
described President Barack Obama's signature health care law as
a job killer and opposes Democratic proposals to raise the
minimum wage.
He has advocated corporate and individual income tax cuts
and shifting toward consumption taxes. He also favors expanded
tax credits for the working poor.
Hubbard has kept his Rolodex up to date since leaving
government, inviting corporate executives and economic policy
experts to events and lectures at Columbia, according to a
former colleague in the Bush administration.
But he has also come under fire for his close ties to the
financial world.
In the 2010 documentary "Inside Job," filmmaker Charles
Ferguson questioned him about his relationships with big banks
including his involvement with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
Global Markets Institute while serving as dean of the business
school.
He was also a researcher and expert witness in 2012 for
subprime mortgage lender Countrywide Inc in a lawsuit over toxic
mortgage securities.
The criticism prompted Columbia to change its policy to
require business school professors to publicly disclose outside
activities that could pose a conflict.
Hubbard's biography on Columbia's web site lists him as a
member of the boards of directors for Metlife Inc and payroll
company Automatic Data Processing Inc, as well as the
board of BlackRock Inc's closed-end fund business, earning him,
according to SEC filings, over half a million dollars in recent
years.
INFLATION HAWK
During his tenure at the Federal Reserve, Warsh worked
closely with then-Chairman Ben Bernanke battling the 2007-2009
financial crisis, serving as a conduit for communications with
Wall Street firms.
Warsh has criticized the Fed's aggressive monetary easing,
and has said he was worried about the risk of a financial
bubble.
"The Fed has been spoiling financial markets since the
depths of the financial crisis," he told CNBC on Tuesday.
But Warsh disagrees with Republicans who have called for
greater congressional oversight of the Fed's monetary policy
decision-making.
For his part, Hubbard has said the Fed's initial bond buying
helped stabilize the U.S. economy after the financial crisis,
but later on the securities purchases failed to do much to lift
the economy and posed too many risks.
Warsh was among the Fed's richest top officials when he
joined it in 2006. Financial disclosures released in 2010 stated
that as of the previous year, his wife Jane Lauder,
granddaughter of the founder of the Estee Lauder cosmetics
company, had assets worth at least $66.3 million. Warsh listed
assets worth between $702,000 and $1.5 million.
(Additional reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)