BERLIN, June 9 Likely Republican presidential
candidate Jeb Bush on Tuesday criticized the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street oversight law, saying it did not stop banks from
becoming "too big to fail" and may have contributed to new risks
in the U.S. financial system.
Bush, the former governor of Florida, is expected to
formally launch his bid for the White House on June 15, after he
completes a five-day European trip.
Speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, Bush said reforms enacted in
response to the 2007-2009 economic meltdown led to bigger banks
and may have heightened risk in the U.S. financial system.
"We have more banks with more concentrated assets in the
United States, and the systematic risk is perhaps greater now
than it was when the law was signed," Bush said.
"And so I would beware of regulations in general. I think
they need to be thoughtful," he said.
During the crisis, the biggest banks received government
bailouts because regulators worried they were so big it would
threaten financial market stability if they went under, a
concept that came to be known as "too big to fail."
The 2010 Wall Street law made a wide variety of changes to
financial oversight, such as forcing banks to rely less on debt
for funding, in order to bolster financial firms and prevent
them from needing bailouts in the future.
Critics of the White House administration of Bush's brother,
George W. Bush, say tougher oversight of banks and the U.S.
housing market could have prevented the crisis or lessened its
impact.
But many critics of the 2010 law argue that instead of
eliminating the "too big to fail" problem, the cost of complying
with tougher rules forced smaller banks to shut down or sell
themselves, resulting in fewer, more concentrated banks than
before the meltdown.
Jeb Bush, who had long been expected to seek the presidency
in the November 2016 U.S. election, said regulation was needed
"around bad banks" to prevent another crisis that would hurt the
middle class, but he said Dodd-Frank did not have the effect
Congress desired.
Some seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency,
including former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and U.S.
Senator Bernie Sanders, take the opposite view. They say
Congress should go even further than it did with Dodd-Frank and
break up the largest U.S. banks.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Emily Stephenson;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)