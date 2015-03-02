By Jason Szep
Bush unveiled one of the largest economic projects in Florida
history: a $500 million plan to bring Scripps Research Institute
to the state and build a biomedical hub he said would generate
nearly 50,000 jobs in 15 years.
As governor, he described it as a "seminal moment,"
comparable to Walt Disney World's arrival in Florida in 1971,
which brought billions of dollars in tourism, spawned tens of
thousands of jobs, transformed the economy and created the
world's most-visited vacation resort.
Today, as Bush leads possible Republican candidates in the
2016 race for the U.S. presidency, the missed projections and
mixed results of his signature economic policy as governor - a
biotechnology gamble that has yet to pay off - illustrate
problems he could face in explaining his own record while
promoting a vision of "real conservative success."
By nearly all measures, the plan to transform bedroom
communities into biotech corridors by attracting Scripps and
other research institutes has fallen short of expectations,
despite $1.3 billion in state, city and county funding.
Making an early case for his presidential ambitions, Bush
has stressed that government shouldn't be in the business of
picking winning industries and that market forces should do that
job.
"I'm not here to take sides and I don't think the government
should either," he said in a speech on Feb. 4.
But his Florida record tells another story.
STATE SUBSIDIES
Bush passed a $310 million incentive package through the
state legislature in 2003 to entice California-based Scripps to
open a branch in Jupiter, a small coastal town of 55,000 people
in affluent Palm Beach County, which invested another $203
million.
The money funded the salaries of scientists over 10 years
and paid for a 350,000 sq.-ft research facility on the Florida
Atlantic University campus and other start-up costs.
It marked the start of a policy to diversify Florida's $800
billion economy by pumping money into big non-profit research
institutes and betting that "clusters" of biotech startups and
pharmaceutical companies would form around them on the back of
scientific discoveries, bringing in venture capital and
high-paying jobs to six counties across the state.
Scripps was the first step.
It would create 6,500 jobs in 15 years, Bush said, with
2,800 at Scripps alone and 3,700 at spin-off companies, while
increasing Florida's gross domestic product by $3.2 billion in
that same period. Another 44,000 jobs would be created as other
biomedical groups built around the Scripps location, leading to
the creation of nearly 500 biotechnology companies.
Three years later, Bush set up an "Innovation Incentive
Fund" that would use state money to propel the biotech industry.
It spent $456 million to lure seven more non-profit life-science
institutes and a biotech company, New York-based IRX
Therapeutics Inc, to Florida over the next five years.
With cities and counties kicking in matching funds, Florida
spent a total $1.32 billion, according to data collected by
Reuters from each recipient of state and local subsidies.
By the end of last year, the investments, including the
funding of Scripps, had generated 1,365 jobs, the data showed,
just under a quarter of the original projection of 6,000 direct
and indirect jobs by 2019 and far from the more ambitious target
of 44,000.
Wages for the jobs are high, but so, too, is the cost to
Florida's taxpayers at about $1 million per job.
Documents obtained by Reuters from Scripps Florida Funding
Corp, which oversees the state's payments to Scripps, show that
direct and indirect contribution to Florida's economy from the
institute totaled $52.5 million in 2013, far from the originally
projected $3.2 billion by 2019.
The state itself acknowledges that the Innovation Incentive
Fund, set up during Bush's second term as governor, "does not
break even" when calculating a return based on economic
benefits, including "tangible gains or losses to state
revenues," according to a 2014 report by Florida's Office of
Economic and Demographic Research.
"STRATEGIC ONE-TIME INVESTMENTS"
Florida and biotech industry officials say the investment
has reaped scientific dividends and the 9-year-old Innovation
Incentive Fund still has time to succeed with a goal to produce
break-even economic benefits within a 20-year period.
The institutes were "strategic one-time investments that
have yielded tremendous results for the state," said Bush's
spokeswoman, Kristy Campbell. "Florida's investment in
recruiting world-class research institutes to the state has
diversified the economy, created high wage jobs and contributed
to significant scientific research advances," she said.
Scripps, for instance, has made advances in Florida toward a
blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease before symptoms
appear, it says. Its Florida labs have also discovered a
compound that might protect brain cells against Parkinson's
disease and identified a pathway in the brain that regulates
vulnerability to nicotine addiction, it adds.
Scripps declined to say whether it agreed with Bush's 2003
projections. Its promises to the state were more modest and have
been met, it said. It agreed to hire 545 workers in Jupiter by
Dec. 31, 2013. Today it employs 547.
Bush's 2003 projection of Scripps' economic impact was
produced by the Florida-based Washington Economics Group, whose
president, Antonio Villamil, was a senior commerce official in
the administration of Bush's father, President George H.W. Bush.
Washington Economics Group did not respond to requests for
comment.
STRUGGLING TO MEET TARGETS
Other recipients of the funds have struggled to meet state
targets.
IRX, which develops cancer-treatment therapies, had promised
to move its headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida by 2011 but
is still based in New York, say state officials who used a
claw-back clause to recover some of the $1.6 million IRX
received. IRX declined to comment.
Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies, which promised
the state in 2006 that it would create at least 189 high-wage
jobs over 10 years in the coastal city of Port St. Lucie, has
scaled back workers since 2011. Today, it employs 74, it said.
Democrats have said the biomedical money should have been
spent on other programs such as education.
"We have lots of impoverished communities in Florida that
didn't see that money," said Dan Gelber, a Miami-based attorney
and former Democratic state lawmaker who voted against giving
money to Scripps in 2003. "It was economic development money, so
there were a lot of possible uses for that money."
It's unclear whether the issue will pose a political
headache for Bush but his economic record as governor will be
scrutinized should he finally declare his candidacy for the
presidency.
The use of subsidies could also provide fodder for
free-market, anti-government-spending Republicans who exert a
strong influence in small states that hold early nominating
contests to select the party's presidential candidate.
"People will ask why were some of these massive incentives
given when the results are mixed," said Matthew Corrigan, author
of "Conservative Hurricane: How Jeb Bush Remade Florida."
MISJUDGING SCALE OF WORK
Some problems are beyond the state's control. The 2008
financial crisis hurt the biotech industry nationwide. Sharp,
long-term federal budget cuts known as "sequestration" caused
the National Institutes of Health, the world's biggest funder of
scientific research, to reduce its funding of grants for
biomedical research institutes since 2012.
But the state also appeared to misjudge the scale of work
needed to commercialize research and the difficulty of luring
venture capital from bigger centers such as Boston, San Diego
and San Francisco that have consolidated their dominance with a
critical mass of top universities, hospitals, big biotech
companies and hundreds of startups.
"When the governor went after these institutes to come to
Florida, we didn't realize the amount of infrastructure that
needed to be in place," said Kelly Smallridge, president of Palm
Beach County's Business Development Board.
"You don't just go and pluck two institutes and put them in
a county and expect the industry overall to thrive and for
companies to flock here," she said of Scripps and the Max Planck
Florida Institute for Neuroscience, both in Palm Beach County.
Today, Florida remains a marginal player when it comes to
biotech's lifeblood - venture capital. The state remains far
out of the top 10 states that attract the most venture funding.
Since 2002, it has received less than 0.7 percent of the venture
investments in biotech.
Of the six companies spun out of Scripps in Florida, only
two remain in the state and one no longer operates.
(Additional reporting by Howard Schneider in Washington and
Sarah McBride in San Francisco, editing by Ross Colvin)