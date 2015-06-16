By Steve Holland and Amanda Becker
| DERRY, N.H./WASHINGTON June 16
DERRY, N.H./WASHINGTON June 16 In his first
official day on the presidential campaign trail on Tuesday,
Republican Jeb Bush, a Catholic, had sharp words on Pope
Francis' decision to leap into the climate change debate, saying
the pontiff should steer clear of political issues.
Bush, at a town hall event in New Hampshire a day after
formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 presidential
election, said he was eager to read an encyclical the Vatican is
set to release Thursday on climate change, but will take it with
a grain of salt, even as he called Francis an extraordinary
leader.
"I hope I'm not going to get castigated for saying this by
my priest back home," Bush said. "But I don't get my economic
policy from my bishops or my cardinals or my pope."
Bush, a former Florida governor who converted to Catholicism
25 years ago, said religion "ought to be about making us better
as people and less about things that end up getting into the
political realm."
Francis, according to a leaked draft version of his
encyclical, or a letter to bishops, says the world could see
destruction of entire ecosystems this century without urgent
action on climate change.
In the Italian version of the 192-page document, posted on
Monday by the weekly magazine l'Espresso, the pope again backs
scientists who say global warming is mostly man-made and says
that developed countries have a particular responsibility to
stem a trend that will hurt the poor the most.
In an appearance in New Hampshire last month, Bush said it
was arrogant for people to insist that science on climate change
is clear.
In Derry on Tuesday, Bush said he did not think the science
on climate change was "complete."
But Vice President Joseph Biden, a practicing Catholic,
invoked the pope's encyclical at clean energy conference at the
White House on Tuesday. "Usually encyclicals are only issued on
what the church thinks are incredibly important initiatives,"
Biden said.
He cited a growing consensus about the need to fight climate
change, adding, "This doesn't only have a moral component to it,
it has a security component to it, as well as it has an economic
component to it."
Bush is not the only Republican presidential candidate to
differ publicly with Pope Francis.
In January, after the pope said there was no need to
procreate "like rabbits" in order to be a faithful Catholic,
Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator and also a Catholic who
announced his bid for the Republican nomination in May, said
that it was "sometimes very difficult to listen to the pope and
some of the things he says off the cuff."
More than 70 percent of U.S. Catholics believe the planet is
getting warmer, though only 47 percent attribute that warming to
human causes, according to the Pew Research Center. The views of
Catholics on the issue are similar to those of Americans
overall.
