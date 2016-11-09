TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main financial markets regulator said in a notice on Tuesday it would temporarily modify its single-stock circuit breaker trigger levels given the potential for increased volatility on Wednesday.

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states, most importantly Florida and Ohio, on Tuesday, rattling world markets that had counted on a win in the presidential election by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The regulator said qualifying securities could experience price changes of at least 20 percent and 40 trading increments in a five-minute period through the first six hours of the trading day. Securities are normally restricted to a 10 percent move for most of the trading day. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Leslie Adler)