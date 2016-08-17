By Ruffin Prevost
| CODY, Wyo.
CODY, Wyo. Aug 16 Liz Cheney, former Vice
President Dick Cheney's eldest daughter, claimed victory late on
Tuesday in Wyoming's Republican primary race for the state's
lone U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Unofficial early results by 10 p.m. (0400 GMT) showed Cheney
with 26,363 votes in the nation's least populous state. State
Senator Leland Christensen was running a distant second, with
almost 15,000 votes, while her six other Republican competitors
each held fewer than 12,000 votes.
"I'm honored by the trust Wyoming Republicans have placed in
me to serve as our next Representative in Congress," Cheney said
in a statement.
The Casper Star-Tribune newspaper called the race late on
Tuesday night.
Wyoming is a reliably red state, with the Republican primary
winner all but assured of a general election victory in
November.
Cheney's apparent victory comes two years after she launched
an unsuccessful bid for a U.S. Senate seat that saw her withdraw
from the race early.
She drew criticism from some establishment Republicans two
years ago when she ran against popular incumbent Senator Mike
Enzi and was labeled a "carpetbagger" for having only recently
established residency in Teton County, one of the country's
wealthiest zip codes, in a state widely populated by
working-class miners, oil, and gas workers.
She said a family health crisis prompted her to withdraw.
Cheney, 49, is a lawyer who worked in the U.S. State
Department while her father was vice president.
Her campaign has received strong financial support from
former high-ranking government officials, such as former
Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, former Defense
Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and former White House political
adviser Karl Rove.
Cheney campaigned as a "strong conservative voice for
Wyoming," promising to protect the state's pivotal coal
industry, defend gun rights, and generally work "to reverse
President Obama's devastating policies."
(Reporting by Ruffin Prevost in Cody, Wyoming; Editing by
Curtis Skinner)