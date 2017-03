April 7 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won a second term against challenger Jesus "Chuy" Garcia on Tuesday in the city's first mayoral run-off election, according to local media reports.

The city's Board of Election Commissioners said that with 70 percent of precincts reporting, Emanuel had 56 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for Garcia, a Cook County commissioner. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Beech)