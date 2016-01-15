(Adds China government response, yuan level)
By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Republican presidential
hopeful Donald Trump called for higher tariffs on Chinese goods
if China does not stop allowing its yuan currency to devalue.
Trump reiterated a call he has made for a 45 percent tariff
to offset devaluation.
The billionaire businessman also criticized Japan, saying it
was engaging in similar practices and pointed to competition
between tractors made by U.S. company Caterpillar Inc
and those made by Japan's Komatsu Ltd.
"They're devaluing their currency, and they're killing our
companies," Trump said. "We are letting them get away with it,
and we can't let them get away with it."
The yuan posted modest gains on Friday, but it was still
around 1.4 percent weaker against the dollar than it started the
year and has lost nearly 5 percent since August.
The question of how best to respond to China's currency
devaluation become a topic of discussion between the Republican
presidential hopefuls in Thursday night's debate.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush criticized Trump for
calling for higher tariffs, saying that would only prompt
retaliation against U.S. goods.
"This would be devastating for our economy," Bush said in
response. "We need someone with a steady hand being president of
the United States."
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said he opposes tariffs
on Chinese goods because it would only increase prices for
American consumers.
"China doesn't pay the tariff, the buyer pays the tariff. If
you send a tie or a shirt made in China into the United States,
and an American goes to buy it at the store and there's a tariff
on it, it gets passed on in the price to the consumer," Rubio
said.
Trump responded that Rubio's approach - to simply build the
American economy in response - would take too long.
"You absolutely have to get involved with China. They are
taking so much of what we have in terms of jobs, in terms of
money," Trump said. "We just can't do it any longer."
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas agreed that a tariff would
not solve the trade problem with China.
"If we just impose a tariff, they'll put reciprocal tariffs,
which will hurt Iowa farmers and South Carolina producers and 20
percent of the American jobs that depend on exports," Cruz said,
referring to two of the early voting states in the presidential
nominating contest.
Asked about Trump's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei told a regular press briefing that China
adjusted its currency based on market needs and that it would
maintain the yuan exchange rate at a "reasonable equilibrium
level".
"We are opposed to competitive devaluation of the currency,
as well as currency wars," Hong said.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Additional reporting by Sui-Lee
Wee in BEIJING; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Macfie)