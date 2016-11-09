(Changes telephone call to message)
BEIJING Nov 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping
congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidency, state
TV reported on Wednesday, telling him the two biggest economies
in the world shared responsibility for promoting global
development and prosperity.
"I place great importance on the China-U.S. relationship,
and look forward to working with you to uphold the principles of
non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win
cooperation," Xi told Trump in a message. State TV did not
specify how the message was delivered.
The stable and healthy long-term development of Sino-U.S.
relations was in the fundamental interest of the Chinese and
American peoples, he said.
Trump, a real estate developer and reality TV host, stunned
the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favoured rival Hillary
Clinton, sending stocks and the U.S. dollar tumbling.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to take on China and tax
Chinese imports to stop currency devaluation.
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring team and Jake Spring; Editing
by Nick Macfie)