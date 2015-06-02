By Steve Holland
Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday sharpened his criticism of
the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting the central bank's "easy
money" policies could fuel broader destabilization of the global
economy.
While the Fed's crisis-era slashing of U.S. interest rates
to near zero was justified for awhile, Christie said, that
policy will cause "real problems as we move forward."
Christie, a Republican and potential contender in the
November 2016 presidential election, has released a number of
policy proposals as he has struggled to gain momentum in a
crowded field.
The blunt-spoken governor has advocated a flatter tax code
and a scaling back down of regulation that he says would spur
economic growth. He first laid out his critique of the Fed in a
speech in New Hampshire in mid-May in which he linked low
interest rates to a rise in income inequality. He said cheap
money had lifted stock prices, boosting the wealth of people who
were already rich.
In Tuesday's remarks, Christie again argued that the central
bank's policies had exacerbated the gap between rich and poor.
Other global central banks have also loosened policy to
bolster flagging economies, particularly the European Central
Bank and the Bank of Japan.
The Fed has more often been a target of the Republican
Party's Libertarian wing, including Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky, who has already declared his campaign for the
presidency.
The central bank not only cut rates in the wake of the
crisis but also pumped money into the financial system through a
program called quantitative easing. That bond-buying program has
ended, but the Fed's balance sheet, including U.S. Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities, remains well above $4 trillion.
Moderate Republicans such as Christie have not criticized
the Fed as harshly as have members of the libertarian wing such
as Rand Paul. Some investors are worried that the mounting
criticism could threaten the Fed's independence in the future.
"The printing of money that we're doing and the
extraordinary borrowing we're doing all around the world is
going to come home to roost," Christie said on Tuesday, speaking
at a Republican forum sponsored by Florida Governor Rick Scott
at a Disney convention center.
The S&P 500 stock index has gained 212 percent since
its trough in March 2009. Many analysts point to cheap money
from the Fed as helping boost those gains.
