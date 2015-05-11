By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 During his first few years in
office, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie racked up a big tab
for entertaining guests, including during sporting events in the
state's luxury boxes at MetLife Stadium and other venues,
according to a report on Monday.
In particular, he spent $82,594 on 58 occasions during the
2010 and 2011 NFL football season at the East Rutherford
stadium, the report from the nonprofit New Jersey Watchdog said.
Altogether, Christie spent at least $300,000 on food,
drinks, desserts and other entertainment costs during his five
years in office, the report said.
Like other New Jersey governors, Christie has access to what
is now a $95,000 annual spending account and house seats in New
Jersey's professional sports stadiums.
The discretionary account can be used to pay for hosting
events in the governor's official capacity, whether at the State
House, the governor's residence or a sporting venue, spokesman
Kevin Roberts said in an emailed statement.
The findings mirror reports last week by the Associated
Press, which noted the New Jersey Republican State Committee
reimbursed the state Treasury for the luxury box expenses in
March 2012.
The reports come as Christie gears up for a potential 2016
Republican presidential bid. His critics have questioned his
acceptance of big-ticket gifts from friends, including a trip to
Texas for a Jan. 4 Dallas Cowboys game, paid for by team
owner Jerry Jones.
Christie discussed the issue when he was in New Hampshire on
Friday, saying people from both political parties and various
interest groups get private time with him at football games.
He asked the state Republican party to pay for the stadium
concessionary expenses in 2012 so that "people can't make the
argument that we're using taxpayer money for anything that even
looks like politics," he said, according to the AP.
