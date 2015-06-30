By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 30 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's second-in-command gave her pitch to a small crowd at
a Philadelphia biotechnology convention in June with her
signature move: giving out her cell phone number.
"Please consider picking up the phone," Lieutenant Governor
Kim Guadagno said, a plea for attendees from companies large and
small to give the state a chance.
Her phone rang immediately. "Ahh," she groaned, recognizing
the caller's area code. "Now, no one from New Jersey! I want the
guys that aren't already here in New Jersey."
The crowd laughed, but Guadagno's frequently used gambit is
part of the state's bid to catch up to other parts of the
country.
When the 2007-2008 recession hit, other states identified
the Eastern Seaboard state as a soft target for poaching jobs,
with companies ripe for the plucking because of high taxes and
labor costs.
With Christie announcing his U.S. presidential election bid
on Tuesday, New Jersey's economic woes could hinder his ability
to get voters on board with his proposals nationally.
Christie's political action committee did not immediately
respond to a request for comment
The state's unemployment rate of 6.5 percent exceeds the
national average by a full percentage point, and more people are
moving out of New Jersey than any other. Its credit rating has
been downgraded nine times since Christie took office.
Officials, economists and consultants hired to advise on
where to locate corporate real estate or a company say there is
no simple explanation for New Jersey's sluggish economy, but add
that other states have done more to attract business.
"The recession forced a lot of companies to look at the cost
of doing business. Everybody looks at New Jersey and says, 'Wow,
there are lots of companies there, we'd like to come pick them
off,'" said Christopher Lloyd, a Richmond, Virginia-based site
selection specialist for McGuireWoods Consulting.
In an interview, Guadagno defended the administration,
noting the decline in the state's unemployment rate from 9.8
percent the month that she and Christie took office in January
2010 to the current 6.5 percent.
Still, on the night back in June that Guadagno pitched to
investors in Philadelphia, she was scheduled to attend a dinner
with a number of handpicked companies "so that we can start, one
at a time if we have to, to debunk the myth that New Jersey's a
hard-to-do-business-in state."
THE MEDICINE CHEST
New Jersey has also been hit with losses in its key
pharmaceutical industry as more companies elected to move into
urban environments, rather than suburban locales that attracted
young families to the state in the 1980s.
Swiss drugmaker Roche had its U.S. base in Nutley
for more than 80 years before a 2009 merger with Genentech that
moved the combined headquarters to San Francisco. It shuttered
the Nutley campus in 2012, costing New Jersey about 1,000 jobs.
Roche planned a clinical research center on the U.S. East
Coast with 240 people, but picked a Manhattan site created by
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which creates urban
campuses for pharmaceutical, technology and biotech companies.
The New York site gives young people the lifestyle not
available in suburbia. It also put Roche in close contact with
other companies, hospitals and universities for quicker
collaborations for drug development.
"They (New Jersey) were the leaders in this country, but
they didn't recognize the fundamental change in the industry,
the expiration of patents of big pharma and the nature of
collaborations and innovations," Joel Marcus, Alexandria's
founder, chief executive and chairman, told Reuters.
Between 2008 and 2013, New Jersey, long considered the
"medicine chest of the world," saw pharmaceutical jobs decline
by 17 percent, according to state data. Nationally, the industry
also shrank, though not as much.
Last Friday, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that it
would open a new research site at Alexandria's center in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, pulling with it employees from
Connecticut and some from New Jersey.
State chief economist James Wooster said in an April report
that New Jersey's economic recovery was "sluggish by any
standard," as the manufacturing, financial services and
information sectors have continued to lose jobs since the
recession.
In 2014, Atlantic City hemorrhaged jobs as a result of
several casino closures. In January, Mercedes-Benz said it would
move its U.S. headquarters to Atlanta, taking 1,000 jobs.
Overall job growth is expected to lag the nation through at
least 2022, according to state data.
It hasn't all been bad news. Some companies, including
Amazon.com and Destination Maternity Corp have
been lured into New Jersey. Others decided to stay and expand,
including Actavis Inc, Sandoz Inc and Burlington Coat
Factory.
Since February 2010, New Jersey's recessionary low point,
186,000 private jobs have been created. To respond to the
changes in biotech and pharmaceuticals, the administration
restructured some of its best colleges, including Christie's
merger of most of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of
New Jersey into Rutgers University, to make it easier to do
clinical trials.
In 2013, the state streamlined its tax incentive program,
which had been overly complex and outdated. The program requires
companies to certify they have made capital investments and
created or preserved jobs before receiving incentives. Since
then, New Jersey has approved $2.2 billion in subsidies but so
far only given out $603,500.
"Those will start ramping up over the course of the next
couple years, and I think that we're going to have great
growth," said Michele Brown, CEO of Choose New Jersey, a private
nonprofit touting the state's attributes, one of several
officials with Guadagno at the Philadelphia biotech convention.
Guadagno is counting on these incentives to boost
employment. Christie will have to hope voters hear a similar
message.
"If I can get a seat at your table, if I can sit down and
tell you what the tax credits are, what the incentives are, how
this partnership you're looking at right here works very hard to
make sure you get an answer, you may not always get the answer
that you want, but you get an answer in a timely fashion, then
companies are at least going to look at us," she said.
