By Valerie Volcovici and Alister Doyle
WASHINGTON/MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 12 Donald
Trump is seeking quick ways of withdrawing from a global
agreement to limit climate change, a source on his transition
team said, defying widening international backing for the plan
to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Since the U.S. President-elect was chosen, governments
ranging from China to small island states have reaffirmed
support for the 2015 Paris Agreement at 200-nation climate talks
running until Nov. 18 in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Trump, who has called global warming a hoax and has promised
to quit the Paris Agreement, was considering ways to bypass a
theoretical four-year procedure for leaving the accord,
according to the source, who works on Trump's transition team
for international energy and climate policy.
"It was reckless for the Paris agreement to enter into force
before the election" on Tuesday, the source told Reuters,
speaking on condition of anonymity. The Paris Agreement won
enough backing for entry into force on Nov. 4.
Alternatives were to send a letter withdrawing from a 1992
Convention that is the parent treaty of the Paris Agreement,
voiding U.S. involvement in both in a year's time, or to issue a
presidential order simply deleting the U.S. signature from the
Paris accord, he said.
Many nations have expressed hopes the United States will
stay. Host Morocco said the agreement that seeks to phase out
greenhouse gases in the second half of the century was strong
enough to survive a pullout.
"If one party decides to withdraw that it doesn't call the
agreement into question," Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar
told a news conference.
The agreement was reached by almost 200 nations in December
and, as of Saturday, has been formally ratified by 109
representing 76 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, including
the United States with 18 percent.
The accord seeks to limit rising temperatures that have been
linked to increasing economic damage from desertification,
extinctions of animals and plants, heat waves, floods and rising
sea levels.
U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa declined to comment on
the Trump source's remarks to Reuters.
"The Paris Agreement carries an enormous amount of weight
and credibility," she told a news conference. She said the
United Nations hoped for a strong and constructive relationship
with Trump.
The Trump source blamed U.S. President Barack Obama for
joining up by an executive order, without getting approval from
the Senate. "There wouldn't be this diplomatic fallout on the
broader international agenda if Obama hadn't rushed the
adoption," he said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Alister Doyle
in Morocco; editing by John Stonestreet)