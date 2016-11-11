(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Valerie Volcovici and Sue-Lin Wong
WASHINGTON/BEIJING Nov 11 The election of
climate change skeptic Donald Trump as president is likely to
end the U.S. leadership role in the international fight against
global warming and may lead to the emergence of a new and
unlikely champion: China.
China worked closely with the administration of outgoing
President Barack Obama to build momentum ahead of the 2015 Paris
Agreement on climate change. The partnership of the two biggest
greenhouse gas emitters helped get nearly 200 countries to
support the pact at the historic meet in France's capital.
By contrast, Trump has called global warming a hoax created
by China to give it an economic advantage and said he plans to
remove the United States from the historic climate agreement, as
well as reverse many of Obama's measures to combat climate
change.
He has appointed noted climate change skeptic Myron Ebell to
help lead transition planning for the Environmental Protection
Agency, which has crafted the administration's major
environmental regulations such as the Clean Power Plan and
efficiency standards for cars and trucks.
Beijing is poised to cash in on the goodwill it could earn
by taking on leadership in dealing with what for many other
governments is one of the most urgent issues on their agenda.
"Proactively taking action against climate change will
improve China's international image and allow it to occupy the
moral high ground," Zou Ji, deputy director of the National
Centre for Climate Change Strategy and a senior Chinese climate
talks negotiator, told Reuters.
Zou said that if Trump abandons efforts to implement the
Paris agreement, "China's influence and voice are likely to
increase in global climate governance, which will then spill
over into other areas of global governance and increase China's
global standing, power and leadership."
The Paris Agreement seeks to phase out net greenhouse gas
emissions by the second half of the century and limit global
warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels. Each country has put forward national
plans to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
Some have raised concerns that without involvement and
financial support from the United States, emerging economies
like India may feel inclined to back out.
One of the key advisors to Obama's team on climate change
said he hoped China would take on the mantle and keep the global
climate deal alive.
Beijing should "continue to work in the spirit that we
worked together in and before Paris," said Andrew Light, former
senior adviser to previous U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change
Todd Stern.
CHANGING ROLE
It is an ironic twist for the government of the world's
second-largest economy. For years, Beijing fought attempts by
foreign governments to limit carbon emissions, claiming it
should be allowed the same space to develop and pollute that
industrialized nations had.
But with its capital often choked by smog and its people
angry about the environmental devastation that rapid development
has wrought across the country, Beijing has become a proponent
of efforts to halt global warming rather than a hindrance.
"China is acting on climate for the benefit of its own
people," said Erik Solheim, executive director of the UN
Environment Programme.
"I am confident China will take a lead role."
China has powerful domestic and global imperatives to play a
high-profile role in continued global climate change talks,
meant to avert more heat waves, droughts, floods and rising sea
levels that could cause trillions of dollars of damage by 2100.
China sees a perceived role as global climate leader as way
to bolster its aspiration to become a "clean energy superpower"
by leading in renewable energy technology such as wind and solar
power and asserting itself as a key geopolitical power.
Dealing with the pressures of continued urbanization in some
of the world's largest cities has already put China ahead, said
Andrew Steer, the president of environmental think tank the
World Resources Institute.
Beijing is innovating to build low-carbon cities, he said.
"It sees carbon as an indicator of economic inefficiency,"
Steer said.
Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton darkened the
mood of delegates attending a 200-nation U.N. meeting being held
in Marrakesh to start fleshing out the implementation of the
2015 Paris Agreement.
Some delegates at the talks say that China is already
setting an example.
"China is surprising us daily. Whatever they've promised
they're delivering," said Tosi Mpanu Mpanu, of Democratic
Republic of Congo, who heads the 48-nation group of least
developed countries at the talks.
